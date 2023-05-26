101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

12-Year-Old Saves Entire Family From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning! (And More Good News)

Share
12-Year-Old Saves Entire Family From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning! (And More Good News)
Emergency

1.  A 12-year-old Texas girl got an award for bravery this week after saving her entire family back in March.  Everyone else in her home . . . her mom and four other kids . . . passed out from carbon monoxide.  But she stayed calm, called 911, and firefighters saved them.

 

2.  A guy in Kentucky coasted into the closest gas station while running on fumes . . . bought a lottery ticket while he was filling up . . . and won a million bucks.

 

3.  A student who uses a wheelchair graduated from Seton Hall this week, and her service dog got a diploma too.  His name is Justin, and he went to all her classes with her.  So the school gave him his own honorary degree.  He grabbed the diploma in his mouth, and the crowd went nuts.  (Here’s the video.)

 

4.  We’ve seen plenty of cats stuck in trees, but this might be a first.  Firefighters in Ohio had to rescue a squirrel from a tree on Tuesday.  It was someone’s pet squirrel.  It couldn’t get down after its leash got tangled up in a branch.  (Here are the photos.)

-Mitch-

#Trending

1

Psych Rock with Palo Santo - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
2

13-Year-Old Saves Sister From Kidnapper Using Slingshot! (And More Good News)
3

99-Year-Old Woman Is Part Of Circus Knife-Throwing Act! (And More Good News)
4

Army Vet Runs Marathon Less Than 18 Months After Having Leg Amputated (And More Good News)
5

Guy Fell 60 Feet During A Hike And Was Stranded Until A Group Of Boy Scouts Showed Up And Saved Him! (And More Good News)

Recently Played

No RainBlind Melon
9:32pm
SnapRosa Linn
9:29pm
TroubleCage The Elephant
9:20pm
Friday I'm In LoveThe Cure
9:16pm
ChemicalPost Malone
9:13pm
View Full Playlist