12-Year-Old Boy Saves Baby Deer From Drowning In Backyard Pool (And More Good News!)

White-tailed Deer buck and doe in snow taken in southern MN in the wild

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A baby deer fell into a backyard pool in New York . . . twice . . . but a 12-year-old boy named Anthony helped scoop it out each time. His dad was there too . . . filming it . . . and encouraging him to stay away from the baby once it was out so that the mother would come take care of it. (Here’s the video.)

2. A man in Phoenix named Mark Woolston has been delivering packages for UPS for 50 years, dating back to June 1973. He’s driven more than 1 million miles and hasn’t had any accidents.

He’s been a UPS driver longer than anyone in Arizona, but now, he’s retiring . . . to spend time with family, and “play some golf and pickleball.”

3. Hawaii Governor Josh Green is a former emergency room physician . . . and that background has come in handy. Twice in the past three weeks he’s helped in medical emergencies on the road.

Last Thursday, he helped a man who was injured after falling from the back of a pickup truck . . . and last month, he helped rescue a guy who was trapped in an overturned vehicle. He just happened to be there when both accidents happened.