$10K Pay Day Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE NATIONAL $10K PAY DAY CONTEST

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.   

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).  

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE $10K PAY DAY CONTEST 

https://bit.ly/10kPayDayRules 

FOR SPANISH VERSION: https://bit.ly/Spanish10KPayDayRules

