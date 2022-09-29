100 Year-Old Veteran Gets Surprise Trip To Disneyland (And More Good News!)

A guy named Isaiah Garza does nice things for random people, and then posts the experience online. This time he took a 100-year-old war veteran to Disneyland, and he loved every second of it. First, he meets the man in a park. By the end of the day, the man was brought to tears. CHECK OUT the video here!

2. A guy in Pennsylvania who likes to dress up as Captain America for events got to be a REAL hero in plain clothes on Monday. He saw an out-of-control truck and realized the driver was passed out.

So he made a U-turn . . . got to the truck as it was heading toward some houses . . . dove through the passenger’s side window . . . and stopped it. It turned out the guy was in diabetic shock, but it sounds like he’s okay.

3. You never know where you’ll meet your soul mate: Four years ago, a 37-year-old woman from Detroit was training for a marathon to lose weight after a divorce. And she started chatting with a runner from England on an online forum.

She eventually flew 3,700 miles to London for their first date. Now they’re married, living in her hometown, and just had a baby.

-Mitch-