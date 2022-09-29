101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

100 Year-Old Veteran Gets Surprise Trip To Disneyland (And More Good News!)

  1. A guy named Isaiah Garza does nice things for random people, and then posts the experience online.  This time he took a 100-year-old war veteran to Disneyland, and he loved every second of it.  First, he meets the man in a park.  By the end of the day, the man was brought to tears.   CHECK OUT the video here!

 

2.   A guy in Pennsylvania who likes to dress up as Captain America for events got to be a REAL hero in plain clothes on Monday.  He saw an out-of-control truck and realized the driver was passed out.

So he made a U-turn . . . got to the truck as it was heading toward some houses . . . dove through the passenger’s side window . . . and stopped it.  It turned out the guy was in diabetic shock, but it sounds like he’s okay.

 

3.  You never know where you’ll meet your soul mate:  Four years ago, a 37-year-old woman from Detroit was training for a marathon to lose weight after a divorce.  And she started chatting with a runner from England on an online forum.

She eventually flew 3,700 miles to London for their first date.  Now they’re married, living in her hometown, and just had a baby.

-Mitch-

