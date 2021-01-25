      Weather Alert

10 Years of 21

Adele has marked the 10th anniversary of her biggest album, 21.

It was released 10 years ago yesterday in Europe (but didn’t come out here in the U.S. until February 22nd) and Adele wrote in an Instagram post, “Happy 10 years old friend! It’s crazy how little I remember of what it was like and how I felt a decade ago. But Thank You from the bottom of my heart for letting us into your lives and letting me be a soundtrack to some of it.”

21 has been certified 14-times platinum by the RIAA and is the biggest selling album of the 2010’s. It spun off three number-on singles in the U.S. — “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You” and “Set Fire to the Rain.”

 

