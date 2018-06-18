World Health Organization Adds “Gaming Disorder” As A Mental Health Condition

Chasing that high score could be hurting your mental health.

The potential risks of playing too many video games have been debated since arcades, home consoles and computers began going mainstream in the 1970s and 80s. But the World Health Organization announced today that it is labeling “gaming disorder” as a mental health condition for the first time, and has included the term in its updated International Classification of Disease being published this year. Many video game creators as well as many player aren’t happy with this new classification. CLICK HERE for the whole story.

-Mitch-