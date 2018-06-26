Ways to reuse tea bags

I love finding a second use for things I already use, like the coffee grounds and egg shells that I use in my garden. Did you know that there are a lot of uses and reuses for tea bags? Used tea bags can infuse subtle flavors into foods, like jasmine tea with rice or chai tea with oatmeal. Used dry tea can be used to neutralize odors in a cat litter box and you can scatter the dried leaves on your rug before you vacuum. Antioxidants in tea are good for your skin, so save some used tea bags for your next bath. They can also be used to take the sting out of insect bites and sunburns, and you can apply them directly to the skin.

Ideas for reusing tea bags