Ways to cool off your house

With a couple of 90 degree days under our belt it’s time to get our house ready for an onslaught of hot weather. We don’t have central air so we do a few things every morning in the summer. We open up doors and windows to get cool air in, when we get into the heat of summer, we also get some fans circulating that cool air. Once it starts warming up, we close up the house. We eliminate sources of heat, hanging clothes on the line instead of using the dryer. Our summer diet switches to cool foods like salads and we cook more on the grill. Heat blocking shades or curtains can also help south and west facing windows and doors. If your house doesn’t get much shade, consider planting trees strategically to help cool it in future summers. That’s important whether or not you have central air.

Cool off your house this summer