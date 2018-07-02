Watch Eddie Vedder cover The Beatles’ “Help!” at Pearl Jam’s Prague show

Eddie Vedder broke out a Beatles classic during Pearl Jam‘s show in Prague on Sunday.

The frontman performed a stripped-down, solo rendition of “Help!” before the rest of the band joined in to deliver their own song “Help Help,” which appears on the 2002 PJ album Riot Act. You can watch fan-shot footage of the performance on YouTube.

Pearl Jam’s European tour experienced a slight hiccup when Vedder lost his voice two weeks ago, causing the band to postpone a show in London. The tour’s now back on track, though, and will conclude July 14 in Libson, Portugal.

Vedder and company will return to the U.S. later this summer to launch a brief stadium tour, which kicks off August 8 in Seattle.

