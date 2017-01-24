What to do with extra coffee

Every morning I have a bit of brewed espresso that’s dripped from the machine after I’ve made my cup. After it cools, I add some more water and then give it to my plants. Many indoor and outdoor plants love the added nitrogen, including, believe it or not, my orchids. But you can also put it to use in other ways. If you have an ice cream maker, there are some great recipes for coffee flavored ice cream. I’ve added coffee to some baked goods. In the summer, you can make ice cubes out of them to place in iced coffee. Then you don’t have to worry about your coffee being too diluted. There are a lot of ways to cook with coffee, from syrups to steak. And then, of course, you can always reheat it and enjoy another cup.

