My sustainable New Year’s Resolution

I’m not one for New Year’s resolutions. As a matter of fact, I hate them. I don’t like the idea that significant change has to be dictated by the calendar. I’m making an exception for 2017. I resolve to not buy any new clothes this year for myself, with the exception of necessary undergarments. It’s not necessarily to save money or avoid fast fashion since most of the shopping I do is at secondhand stores. It’s because I’m trying to work towards a more simpler way of life. Many of the sustainable changes I’ve made in my life are leading me in that direction and this is just another step.

