OSU moves towards divesting from fossil fuel companies

Oregon State University is moving towards divesting from fossil fuel companies. Last month, the OSU Board of Trustees voted 11 – 0 to approve an amendment to the state Public University Fund Investment Policy that calls on the fund to divest assets in oil, gas and coal stocks and to restrict future investments in those assets. Currently, about 1.7 percent of the fund is invested in fossil fuel-related stocks. OSU’s action does not push the investment policy to change, but it’s a strong message to the other five universities in the Public University Fund. The trustees have also agreed to establish a second portfolio for donors, this option will be free of fossil fuel holdings.

