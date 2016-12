List of Celebrity Deaths: 2016

JANUARY

Robert Stigwood, Entertainment Manager – age 81

Pat Harrington Jr., Actor – age 86

Troy Shondell, Singer – age 76

Kitty Kallen, Singer – age 94

Angus Scrimm, Actor – age 89

David Bowie, Musician – age 69

David Margulies, Actor – age 78

Alan Rickman, Actor– age 69

René Angélil, Singer / Manager – age 73

Dan Haggerty, Actor– age 74

Noreen Corcoran, Actress – age 72

Glen Frey, Singer / Songwriter – age 67

Abe Vigoda, Actor – age 94

Paul Kantner, Singer / Songwriter – age 74

Mike Minor, Actor – age 75

FEBRUARY

Bob Elliot, Comedian – age 92

Maurice White, Musician / songwriter – age 74

Joe Alaskey, Voice Actor – age 63

Joe Dowell, Pop Singer– age 76

Antonin Scalia, Supreme Court Justice– age 79

George Gaynes, Actor – age 98

Vanity, Actress/Singer – age 57

Harper Lee, Novelist – age 89

Yolande Fox, Singer– age 87

Sonny James, Country Music Singer/Songwriter – age 87

Lennie Baker, Musician– age 69

Tony Burton, Actor – age 78

George Kennedy, Actor – age 91

Gil Hill, Police Commander/Actor– age 84

MARCH

Joey Martin Feek, C&W Muscian – age 40

Nancy Reagan, First Lady of the U.S. – age 94

Sir George Martin, Producer for the “Beatles” albums – age 90

Robert Horton, Actor– age 91

Keith Emerson, Musician / keyboardist– age 71

Adrienne Corri, Actress – age 85

Frank Sinatra Jr., Singer – age 72

Larry Drake, Actor – age 66

Joe Santos, Actor – age 84

Peter Brown, Actor – age 80

Rob Ford, Politician– age 46

Richard Bradford, Actor – age 81

Phife Dawg, Singer – age 45

Joe Garagiola, Baseball Player– age 90

Ken Howard, Actor – age 71

Earl Hamner, Jr., Writer/Producer – age 92

Garry Shandling, Comedian – age 66

Mother Angelica, Franciscan Nun – age 92

James Noble, Actor– age 94

Patty Duke, Actress – age 69

APRIL

Merle Haggard, C&W singer/songwriter – age 79

Anne Jackson, Actress – age 90

Doris Roberts, Actress – age 90

Victoria Wood, English Comedienne/Actress – age 62

Prince, Musician – age 57

Lonnie (Mack) McIntosh, Guitarist – age 74

Madeleine Sherwood, Actress– age 94

Billy Paul, Singer – age 81

MAY

William Schallert, Actor – age 93

Julius La Rosa, Singer – age 86

Morley Safer, Journalist – age 84

Alan Young, Actor – age 96

Burt Kwouk, Actor – age 85

Mike Barnett, Singer– age 89

JUNE

Muhammad Ali, Professional Boxer – age 74

Gordie Howe, Hockey player – age 88

Michu Meszaros, Actor / Circus Performer– age 76

Ann Guilbert, Actress – age 87

Ronnie Claire Edwards, Actress – age 83

Jo Cox, British Labour Party Member of Parliament– age 41

Ron Lester, Actor – age 45

Anton Yelchin, Actor – age 27

Bud Spencer, Italian Actor – age 86

Mack Rice, Song writer – age 82

Scotty Moore, Guitarist– age 84

Buddy Ryan, NFL Football Coach– age 85

Pat Summitt, NCAA Basketball Coach – age 64

JULY

Michael Cimino, Writer/Director – age 77

Elie Wiesel, Jewish Writer/political activist– age 87

Teddy Rooney, Actor/Musician – age 66

Caroline Aherne, Comedienne/Actress – age 52

Noel Neill, Actress – age 95

Danny Smythe, Musician – age 67

Bonnie Brown, C&W Muscian– age 77

Garry Marshall, Writer/Producer/Actor – age 81

Jerry Doyle, Actor – age 60

Gloria DeHaven, Actress/Singer – age 91

AUGUST

David Huddleston, Actor– age 85

Ricci Martin, Entertainer– age 62

Pete Fountain, Jazz Musician– age 86

Glenn Yarbrough, Singer– age 86

Michel Richard, Chef/Restaurateur – age 68

Kenny Baker, Actor – age 81

Fyvush Finkel, Actor– age 93

Jack Riley, Actor– age 80

Steven Hill, Actor – age 94

Jeanne Martin, Model – age 89

Marvin Kaplan, Actor – age 89

Gene Wilder, Actor – age 83

SEPTEMBER

Jon Polito, Actor – age 65

Hugh O’Brian, Actor – age 91

James Stacy, Actor – age 79

Edward Albee, Playwright – age 88

Charmian Carr, Actress – age 73

Bill Nunn, Actor – age 63

Jean Shepard, C&W Singer/Songwriter – 82

José Fernández, Baseball player – age 24

Arnold Palmer, Golfer – age 87

Shimon Peres, Statesman – President of Israel – age 93

OCTOBER

Tommy Ford, Actor – age 52

Kevin Meaney, Comedian – age 60

Pete Burns, Singer/Songwriter – age 57

Bobby Vee, Singer– age 73

Tammy Grimes, Stage Actress – age 82

NOVEMBER

Kay Starr, Singer– age 94

Janet Reno, Attorney General of the United States – age 78

Leonard Cohen, Poet / Songwriter – age 82

Robert Vaughn, Actor – age 83

Leon Russell, Musician / Songwriter – age 74

Gwen Ifill, Journalist– age 61

Holly Dunn, C&W Singer / Songwriter – age 59

Florence Henderson, Actress / Singer– age 82

Fidel Castro, Dictator– age 90

Ron Glass, Actor – age 71

Fritz Weaver, Actor– age 90

Van Williams, Actor – age 82

Jim Delligatti, McDonald’s franchisee – age 98

Keo Woolford, Actor – age 49

Grant Tinker, Television executive – age 90

DECEMBER

Don Calfa, Actor – age 76

Billy Chapin, Actor – age 72

Greg Lake, Musician – age 69

Joseph Mascolo, Actor – age 87

John Glenn, WWII & Korean War Fighter Pilot, Marine Colonel, NASA Astronaut, Senator from Ohio – age 95

Jim Lowe, Singer – age 93

Alan Thicke, Actor– age 69

Bernard Fox, Actor – age 89

Craig Sager, Sports Reporter – age 65

Zsa Zsa Gabor, Hungarian Actress and Socialite – age 99

Gordie Tapp, Entertainer – age 94

Michèle Morgan, French Actress – age 96

Richard Adams, Author – age 96

Rick Parfitt, Musician/Songwriter – age 68

Liz Smith, Actress– age 96

George Michael, Singer/Songwriter – age 53

Ricky Harris, Actor/Comedian – age 54

George S. Irving, Stage Actor – age 94

Carrie Fisher, Actress – age 60