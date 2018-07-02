Tunes by Bowie, Dylan, Leonard Cohen & U2 among “Rolling Stone” magazine’s top 100 songs of the 2000s

We’re only 18 years into the 21st century, but Rolling Stone has decided to rank the best songs that have been released during the 2000s.

The magazine has released its list of the “100 Greatest Songs of the Century So Far,” which was compiled by artists, critics and industry insiders. While most of the tally is taken up by relatively contemporary artists some older acts did make their way onto the list, among them David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, U2 and Green Day.

Bowie lands at #18 with “Blackstar,” the title track of his final studio album, released on his 69th birthday — just two days before he died of cancer. Rolling Stone maintains that the sound of the song, which David recorded with a group of New York City jazz musicians, was “unlike anything else in music history, a combination of jazz, electronics, progressive rock and even Gregorian chants.”

Dylan appears at #30 with his 2001 song “Mississippi,” while the late Cohen holds the #37 spot with “You Want It Darker,” the 2016 title tune of his last album.

U2’s upbeat 2000 rock anthem “Beautiful Day” is at #40,” while further down tally at #70 is the title tune to Green Day’s acclaimed 2004 concept record, American Idiot.

Topping Rolling Stone‘s “100 Greatest Songs of the Century So Far” list is Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s 2003 #1 hit “Crazy in Love.” The highest-ranking rock tune on the tally is The White Stripes‘ 2003 classic “Seven Nation Army” at #3.

Visit RollingStone.com for the full list.

