WATCH: Smashing Pumpkins premiere creepy “Solara” video

Smashing Pumpkins have premiered the video for their comeback single “Solara,” which proves that the reunited rockers still have a penchant for weird visuals.

The “Solara” clip begins with Billy Corgan wearing a dog collar and waiting in a room, which also contains a bird cage. Three blonde women enter the room, attach a leash to Corgan, and lead him through a creepy house, which includes everything from muscular guys wearing hockey masks to gun-wielding mimes. Eventually, Corgan escapes the house, only to find that the outside world is just as strange.

To try and figure out what it means for yourself, you can watch the “Solara” video on YouTube.

“Solara” is the first new Pumpkins song in 18 years to feature original members Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin. The trio played their first full show together in that same time-span Wednesday night in Los Angeles, and they’ll launch their Shiny and Oh So Bright tour July 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

