The 1975’s Matt Healy recording song with actor father

The 1975’s Matt Healy has teamed up with his father, actor Tim Healy, to record a new song for the band. According to the elder Healy, the father-son pair is working on a track he originally wrote “when Matty was 11.”

Had a brill day recording a song I wrote when Matty was 11 he wanted it on his new album yippee you can hear it in April love you guys xxxx pic.twitter.com/2v5XJdp1Rh — Tim Healy (@TheRealTimHealy) June 30, 2018

The 1975’s next album, titled A Brief Inquiry Into Only Relationships, is due out in October, so you probably won’t hear the Healy collaboration on that. However, the band is also working on a second record, tentatively set to arrive next May, so perhaps that album will include the inter-generational track.

In the meantime, you can listen to the new 1975 single “Give Yourself a Try,” which is out now.

