The 1975’s Matt Healy recording song with actor father

Credit: Vijat Mohindra

The 1975’s Matt Healy has teamed up with his father, actor Tim Healy, to record a new song for the band. According to the elder Healy, the father-son pair is working on a track he originally wrote “when Matty was 11.”

The 1975’s next album, titled A Brief Inquiry Into Only Relationships, is due out in October, so you probably won’t hear the Healy collaboration on that. However, the band is also working on a second record, tentatively set to arrive next May, so perhaps that album will include the inter-generational track.

In the meantime, you can listen to the new 1975 single “Give Yourself a Try,” which is out now.

