Stuff To Do in PDX

There is always something fun and unique happening in PDX. We want to make sure you are in the know. Here is the list for the week of 06/11/2018 through 06/17/2018.

International Day of Yoga June 21st 9 AM to 3 PM

Family-friendly International Day of Yoga has classes, demonstrations, vendor booths, and live music at Pioneer Courthouse Square. A “pause for peace” is held from 12:15 to 12:20 p.m. Free.

Gorge Blues and Brews Festival June 22nd – 23rd

Gorge Blues and Brews Festival features locally made beer and wine, live music, and great scenery in Stevenson, WA for age 21+. Friday evening is free.

Portland International Beerfest June 22 – 24th

Enjoy 200 world-class beers, including the rare and exotic, as you stroll around the park listening to music at Portland International Beerfest at North Park Blocks.

Lake Oswego Festival of Arts

Lake Oswego Festival of the Arts is a juried craft fair with 110 booths, a music stage, food court, and wine & beer pavilion in Lake Oswego.

Festival of Balloons June 22 – 24th

This hot air balloon fest launches at 5:45 a.m., glowing balloons Fri. & Sat. at dusk, a craft show, carnival, vendors, food, soccer tournament, beer garden, and a Sunday car show at Cook Park in Tigard.

World Naked Bike Ride June 23rd

Thousands participate in the Naked Bike Ride to promote bicycling, safe streets, and body positivity, gathering at 8 p.m. for a 9 p.m. ride.

Taste of Parkrose June 23rd

Taste of Parkrose has running events, arts & crafts, live music, a kids’ area, food vendors, BBQ samples, and a beer garden at Rossi Farms. Free.

Clackamas County Lavender Festival June 23rd & 24th

This lavender fest has vendors, live music, lavender ice cream & lemonade, and U-pick lavender at Oregon Lavender Farm in Oregon City.

Portland Rose Festival Milk Carton Boat Race June 24th

Watch human-powered watercraft made from milk jugs & cartons compete at the Portland Rose Festival Milk Carton Boat Race in Westmoreland Park. Free.

North Portland Sunday Parkways June 24th

Walk, bike or roller-skate on 9.5 miles of streets when most cars are banned for North Portland Sunday Parkways. Nearby parks offer activities & music. Free.

