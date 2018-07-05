Study finds “Girls Like You” fantasize about Maroon 5’s Adam Levine

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is a chart-topping singer/songwriter and reality show fixture, but he’s also something else: According to a new book, among straight women, he’s one of the top fantasized-about celebrities.

Dr. Justin Lehmiller, a PhD and the Director of the Social Psychology Graduate Program at Ball State University, surveyed nearly 4,200 people for his new book, Tell Me What You Want: The Science of Sexual Desire and How It Can Help You Improve Your Sex Life.

Among other findings, he discovered that most straight women fantasized about men who average six feet tall and weigh about 180, who are in shape but not overly muscular, and who are somewhat manscaped, with brown or black hair.

If that sounds like Adam to you, you’re correct: the most fantasized-about celebrities in the survey were, in order, Channing Tatum, Ryan Gosling and Adam.

The fact that Adam’s a married father doesn’t seem to put a damper on women lusting after him. If you’re dying to ogle Adam, he’ll be back on your TV screen in September for season 15 of The Voice.

And if you’re curious, the study also revealed that the most fantasized-about female celebrities among straight men were, in order, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.