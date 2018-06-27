Smashing Pumpkins play intimate LA Show

Credit: Olivia Bee

Smashing Pumpkins will kick off their Shiny and Oh So Bright tour a little early with a surprise show tonight at the intimate Troubadour club in Los Angeles.

Tickets to the concert, which cost, appropriately, $19.79, will be available exclusively at Amoeba Records in Hollywood. Lining up at Amoeba starts at 1 p.m., and you can’t start lining up at the Troubadour until 6 p.m.

The Pumpkins will officially launch the Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, featuring reunited members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, July 12 in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported, original bassist D’arcy Wretzky is not involved in the tour.

