Smashing Pumpkins house party concert cut short due to noise complaints

Last week, Smashing Pumpkins played a house show in the same place where they filmed their classic “1979” video. While the few people lucky enough to attend the intimate gig were probably pretty excited, the neighborhood residents weren’t nearly as thrilled.

According to Billboard, neighbors called the cops on the show due to high noise levels and increased residential traffic. The police apparently did allow the Pumpkins to finish the show, though they weren’t able to play “Cherub Rock” as an encore, as originally planned.

“Apologies to those in Studio City for the disturbance of our nihilistic noize,” frontman Billy Corgan wrote in an Instagram post. “‘Twas a full moon and something just gets into the blood. And respect to the police, who let us finish the set.”

The Pumpkins, featuring the reunited Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, will embark on their Shiny and Oh So Bright tour July 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

