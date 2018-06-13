Sign up here for Paint the Town Green

Come join us for our first Paint the Town Green event this Saturday. We’ll be picking up litter and cleaning up graffiti in the Brentwood-Darlington, Foster-Powell, Lents, Mt Scott-Arleta and Richmond neighborhoods. Children are welcome with adult supervision and it’s a great way for teens to earn volunteer hours. We’ll provide all of the supplies, and we’ll have snacks before and after the event. I’ll be cleaning up part of my neighborhood but you don’t have to live in SE Portland to participate. We’d love to have you volunteer with us.

Paint the Town Green