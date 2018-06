Last Day of School for Quinn & Sloane

My girls had their last day of school today (Beaverton School District).

And without fail… 25 minutes after my 10 year old got off the bus… I got the phone call.

Sloane: “Dad, I’m bored.”

Me: “You just got home, how can you be bored?”

Sloane: “There’s nothing to do. This is the worst summer ever.”

You’re telling me, kid.