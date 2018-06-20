Relax germaphobes and keep your dishtowels clean

Are you a germaphobe and freaked out by the news that your dish towel is loaded with germs? A new study shows that kitchen towels are holding a number of pathogens that could potentially cause food poisoning. But before you start loading up on paper towels, take a deep breath. Bacteria is everywhere, especially where food preparation is happening. Part of the problem comes if you’re a household that eats meat regularly and you use your towel for multiple purposes. The solutions are easy. First, wash the towels and washcloths every day or two. Just like cutting boards, have one towel you use when you’re preparing meat. And finally, you can add tea tree oil to your laundry. Tea tree oil is antibacterial.

Tips to keep your dishtowels clean