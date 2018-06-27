Prince estate strikes deal with Sony: 35 albums to be reissued

© The Prince Estate. Photographer: Nancy BundtPrince may be gone but his music will live on, thanks to a new distribution deal that the late icon’s estate has struck with Sony Music Entertainment.

The deal will start immediately with 19 albums that were originally released between 1995 and 2010. Those titles include:

The Gold Experience (1995)

Emancipation (1996)

Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)

The Rainbow Children (2001)

3121 (2006)

Musicology (2004)

Planet Earth (2007)

The deal also includes albums released from 2014-2015, and additional material released after 1995, including singles, b-sides, remixes, non-album tracks, live recordings, and music videos.

In 2021, the distribution deal will expand to include the rights to Prince’s most iconic works, recorded between 1978 and 1996. Those titles include the hit singles “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “I Wanna Be Your Lover,” “Raspberry Beret” and more, as well as the following albums:

Prince (1979)

Dirty Mind (1980)

Controversy (1981)

1999 (1982)

Around The World In A Day (1985)

Sign ‘O’ The Times (1987)

Lovesexy (1988)

Diamonds and Pearls (1991)

[Love Symbol] (1992)

In a statement, Troy Carter, advisor to the Prince estate, says, “The Sony team’s enthusiasm and deep knowledge of Prince’s music make them the ideal partner to release these iconic bodies of work. We’re looking forward to working with the heirs and Sony on giving fans what they’ve been waiting for – more great music from Prince.”

