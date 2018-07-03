Portugal. the Man premieres flashing, animated lyric video for “Tidal Wave”

Portugal. the Man has shared a new lyric video for “Tidal Wave,” the next single from the band’s latest album, Woodstock.

The trippy, animated clip features plenty of colors and flashing lights, as well as a hat that says “#1 in the hood.”

“Tidal Wave” follows the previously successful Woodstock singles “Live in the Moment” and, of course, “Feel It Still,” both of which ruled Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart for multiple weeks.

Portugal. the Man is currently on the road behind Woodstock, and will be throughout the fall. If you catch the band on tour, you’ll get to see their intro video, which as previously reported, features none other than Beavis and Butthead reviewing “Feel It Still.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.