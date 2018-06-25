Portland considers plastic straw ban

Last week the City of Portland adopted a resolution instructing the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability to develop a plan to reduce single-use non-recyclable plastics and to ban plastic straws. Plastic straws are one of the most found items littered, not just in Portland, but all over the country. Plastic straws can’t be recycled and they often end up in waterways, breaking down and being eaten by wildlife. If you haven’t seen the video of a plastic straw being pulled out of the nostril of a turtle, google it and you’ll never forget the image. The good news is that more than 100 local bars and restaurants have already stopped serving drinks in plastic straws, using paper or metal instead. Seattle is going straw-free, their new law takes effect next month.

