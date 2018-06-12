Pit Bull Saves Baby From Fire

Sasha, an 8-month-old pit bull, is a true hero. Not only did she alert her family about a fire, she rescued their 7-month-old daughter herself.

Sasha’s owner says the dog alerted the family by “banging and crying at my backyard door” as the four-plex where they lived caught fire in Stockton, CA. She says Sasha then ran to the bedroom and began dragging the baby to safety by its diaper.

Unfortunately, Sasha couldn’t stop the fire from destroying their home. But her owners says Sasha is the reason she and the baby are safe and hopes the story changes the “negative perception” of pit bulls.

By the way, that is a pic of my sister’s pup, Delilah. (you know, legal stuff and copyright…I don’t have the rights to Sasha) Isn’t she supes adorbs?