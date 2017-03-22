More uses for Epsom salts

I’d seen bags of Epsom salts at the store for years and I knew that it was good for soaking in the tub to relieve sore muscles. What I didn’t know about were all the other benefits it provides. First, Epsom salts shouldn’t be consumed. It’s a mineral compound that contains magnesium and sulfate, so it’s not like kosher salt. Epsom salts are abrasive, making them great for scrubbing grout and tile stains, and pots and pans. Mix it with coconut oil and use it as a foot scrub and exfoliator. You can dilute it in water and spray it on veggies or flowers. The magnesium works as an organic fertilizer, so it’s good on roses, peppers and tomatoes. You can also sprinkle it in your garden before planting to help plants soak up nutrients.

http://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/home/8-surprising-uses-for-epsom-salt/slide/3