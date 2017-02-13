Unilever will list fragrance ingredients in products

We recently took a trip to Disneyland. While on the plane, I was taken aback at how many people were wearing a lot of fragrances. Environmental Working Group notes that “fragrance” is a black box for hundreds of chemicals in thousands of everyday products. Naturally derived essential oils don’t bother me, but it’s the chemicals in fragrances that give me a migraine. The FDA allows the use of the term fragrance to cover all of these chemicals without having to disclose what they are. But now, Unilever has decided to provide detailed information on fragrance ingredients in their products. EWG calls this a game-changer for transparency in the personal care product market. Maybe more will follow.

http://www.treehugger.com/organic-beauty/unilevers-game-changing-decision-reveal-fragrance-ingredients.html