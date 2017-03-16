How to tell if your food has spoiled

March 16, 2017 -6:23 AM

I’ve had people ask me if they should eat food that’s past its expiration date and I always tell them to smell it. They usually look at me weird, but that’s really the best way to tell if your food is still good. I drink and eat food past the ‘use by,’ ‘sell by,’ and ‘best if used by’ dates all of the time. Those dates are set by the manufacturer and they don’t mean much. The Grocery Manufacturer Association recently announced that they’re going to try to take a standardized approach, I’ll still trust my nose. When you cook from scratch, you become aware of what food should look, smell and taste like.

http://www.treehugger.com/green-food/expiry-dates-are-pointless-when-you-know-how-cook.html

Related Content

Dollar Store Deals?
EPA releases final Portland Harbor Superfund clean...
Make your shoes last
Don’t charge your smartphone overnight
Vegetable Gardening Tips
Microfibers emerges as environmental threat

You May Also Like...

Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce
Enhabit funding 500 Nest smart thermostats
Cut phantom energy use