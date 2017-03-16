How to tell if your food has spoiled

I’ve had people ask me if they should eat food that’s past its expiration date and I always tell them to smell it. They usually look at me weird, but that’s really the best way to tell if your food is still good. I drink and eat food past the ‘use by,’ ‘sell by,’ and ‘best if used by’ dates all of the time. Those dates are set by the manufacturer and they don’t mean much. The Grocery Manufacturer Association recently announced that they’re going to try to take a standardized approach, I’ll still trust my nose. When you cook from scratch, you become aware of what food should look, smell and taste like.

http://www.treehugger.com/green-food/expiry-dates-are-pointless-when-you-know-how-cook.html