Swedish town’s innovative approach to increasing bike riding

A city in Sweden is taking an innovative approach to reducing cars on the road. Gothenburg is giving three dozen citizens free bikes for six months and in return, they agree to use the bikes instead of cars at least three times a week. They chose students, commuters, parents and kids for the project to help them break down barriers to riding regularly. The city hopes that this six month program will create a long lasting impact and reshape the minds of the participants. At the end of the program, the riders will have a chance to buy the bikes at a discounted price.

