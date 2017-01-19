Start your own vegetable seeds at home class

The snow may have buried my garden beds last week, but it didn’t bury my garden planning. Now is the perfect time to start thinking about planting your spring garden and if you want to start your garden by seed, Portland Nursery has a class to get you going. A member from Portland Edible Gardens instructs the class on how to start your own vegetable seeds at home. Planting by seeds helps you save money and allows you to grow rare and more varied plants. The class will discuss the best place to get your seeds, best soil for planting, how and when to sow at home, and then how to get them transplanted in you r garden. Word of warning, classes at Portland Nursery fill up quickly.

http://portlandnursery.com/events/february_events.shtml