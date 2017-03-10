Skip the plastic wrap and try alternatives

Plastic wrap or cling wrap is an item I eliminated from our house at least a decade ago. I don’t miss it and it’s not even something I think about. If I need to wrap up leftover food, I either transfer it to a pyrex dish or glass jar that has a lid, or I’ll slip a bread or tortilla bag over it. I’ve made snack and sandwich bags from laminated cotton that we use for lunches and snacks. But there’s an item I haven’t tried yet. Beeswax food wrap. They look pretty easy to make, you just need natural fiber fabric and beeswax, plus a baking tray and parchment paper. The wraps can be washed by hand with a little soap and they last for a while.

