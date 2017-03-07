Save water, save money

Let’s talk water. Portland’s water year starts in October and in 5 months we’re already at 40 inches of rainfall. The average yearly rainfall is just over 39 inches, so we’re sitting pretty good. Even with that in mind, it’s always good to be mindful of our water use. The average American family uses 400 gallons a day, that’s a lot of water you’re paying for. So here are some ideas to reduce your water use. If you notice your use is abnormally high, check for water leaks around your house. Nearly a quarter of home water use is from flushing. Either replace your old toilet or install a conversion kit to use less water.

http://earth911.com/home-garden/reduce-water-use-at-home-with-these-4-simple-steps/