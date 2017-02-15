Rusty patch bumble bee endangered species listing delayed

A recent executive order by President Trump to freeze new federal regulations means that the efforts to preserve the endangered rusty patch bumble bee has been delayed. The order took effect one day before the bee was to be formally listed as an endangered species. The listing was pushed by a Portland-based conservation group that that works with scientists across the globe to protect pollinators. They organized a petition on change.org to encourage the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list the bee under the Endangered Species List. More than 128,000 people signed the petition and the agency received almost a 100,000 mostly favorable comments on the effort. The listing was scheduled to take effect February 10th but it’s now delayed until at least March 21st.

