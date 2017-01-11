Repair PDX is looking for volunteer fixers

Repair PDX is hosting a Volunteer Party tomorrow night. They’re welcoming veteran volunteers and hoping to recruit new volunteers for Repair PDX. The group has hosted events for three years, 34 repair cafes in all and they’ve fixed over a thousand items for Portland area residents. Not only saving people money but keeping those items out of the landfill. If you’d like to be a part of their community, check out their volunteer training. The training starts at 7 pm in NE Portland and they welcome all who are interested in learning more about volunteering at their events.

Repair PDX: http://repairpdx.org/

If you’re interested in the event: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc1GeK0sJCUDJihQ6AdblXXaqSp1m8xz85eNx0scbpGB0Z72Q/viewform?c=0&w=1