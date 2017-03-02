Reduce waste at the grocery store

March 2, 2017 -10:04 AM

Reducing waste at the grocery store can be a bit awkward at first. But like remembering to bring your reusable grocery bags, once you get in the habit of bringing a few extra things along, it’s just automatic. I never leave home without bringing mesh drawstring bags. I use them for apples, peppers and potatoes, any produce. I also like them for some bigger bulk items like nuts, seeds and yogurt pretzels. Cloth bags work well too, these are great for oatmeal. Some people like Glass jars and stainless steel containers. If nothing else, you could use plastics, but make sure they’re clean. The downside of plastics is that they can absorb smells and stain more easily.

