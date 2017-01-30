President Trump gags the EPA

Last week, the Trump administration instituted a communications blackout at the EPA and other government agencies that work with climate policy and research. The new administration also ordered the EPA to remove climate change from its website. Scientists and staff who’ve been working on taxpayer-funded work are not allowed to communicate with others outside their agencies. President Trump came into office as the only head of state in the world to reject the overwhelming evidence that mankind is driving climate change. It’s not a hoax. Climate change is real and should not be made political. You can sign a petition on the White House web page asking the president to restore the climate change information. I’ve got it at kink dot fm.

http://www.kink.fm/peggy/trump-gags-epa/%20

You can sign the White House petition here: https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/