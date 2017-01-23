Portland resident generated two gallons of garbage in 2016

January 23, 2017 -10:54 AM

The Portland Tribune has a piece featuring a Portland resident who generated just two gallons of trash last year. Kathy Peterman is a fellow Master Recycler and was inspired by a class she took a few years back called, “Less is More”. It took her a few years to get to this point, but the class helped her take a closer look at the waste she was generating and how she could take advantage of recycling resources around town. She shares a number of tips in her article, including some obvious ones, but Kathy also has another great tip, when you’re shopping, evaluate what you’re about to buy, asking yourself, “do I really need it?’.

http://www.pamplinmedia.com/sl/339733-218258-generating-only-two-gallons-of-trash-in-a-year

Related Content

Recycling Phones
Don’t charge your smartphone overnight
Michigan bans bans on plastic bags
Love Goodly
Artisan economy
Blocking Nestle

You May Also Like...

House plants that clean the air
Start your own vegetable seeds at home class
Is Trump at Risk for Blackmail?