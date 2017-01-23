Portland resident generated two gallons of garbage in 2016

The Portland Tribune has a piece featuring a Portland resident who generated just two gallons of trash last year. Kathy Peterman is a fellow Master Recycler and was inspired by a class she took a few years back called, “Less is More”. It took her a few years to get to this point, but the class helped her take a closer look at the waste she was generating and how she could take advantage of recycling resources around town. She shares a number of tips in her article, including some obvious ones, but Kathy also has another great tip, when you’re shopping, evaluate what you’re about to buy, asking yourself, “do I really need it?’.

http://www.pamplinmedia.com/sl/339733-218258-generating-only-two-gallons-of-trash-in-a-year