Portland hosts Organicology this weekend

January 31, 2017 -6:18 AM

Portland is hosting Organicology this weekend at the downtown Portland Hilton. It’s the largest gathering that features organic trade leaders, activists, farmers, retailers and organic food enthusiasts from across the country. A number of speakers and workshops will focus on topics like animal welfare in organics, contributing to policy change and taking action on climate change. They’ll also touch on the business aspect of organic foods, farm management techniques and how to grow the organic market.

http://www.organicology.org/

