Oregon won’t meet carbon dioxide reduction goals for 2020

Bad news for Oregonians. We’re not reducing our carbon dioxide emissions fast enough to meet state goals for 2020 and beyond. The main factor behind this is higher emissions from cars, trucks, trains and buses as more Oregonians are driving more miles and buying less fuel-efficient cars. The growing population, a strong economy and cheap gas are also contributing to our dirty air. Oregon emits about 63 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent annually and slightly more than a third can be traced to transportation. But what will state lawmakers do to cut emissions as they watch the Trump administration dismantle environmental protections?

http://www.oregonlive.com/politics/index.ssf/2017/02/oregon_wont_hit_greenhouse_gas.html