Money saving tips that cut down on food waste

I’ve talked about food waste a number of times. It’s a pretty big deal when you think that 40 percent of the food in America goes uneaten. It’s a huge waste of energy, often times it gets thrown into the landfill instead of composting and it’s a hit on your wallet. Cutting down on food waste just takes a little more thought and focus. We’re all guilty of shopping hungry. That’s how the hummus and pita bread ended up in my cart this week. Sometimes buying bigger isn’t cost effective if you end up having to throw away or compost unused food. And shopping more often has its benefits. You can take advantage of local and fresh food, you’re not married to a particular meal plan and your fridge isn’t crammed so full that you forget to use up what goes unseen.

