Michigan bans bans on plastic bags

While many communities around the country are banning plastic bags and Styrofoam, there are some communities banning bans. The state of Michigan just passed a law that bans bans on bags which prohibits local governments from banning, regulating or imposing fees on plastic bags and other single use containers. So the state has banned local governments from trying to help fight plastic waste in their communities. Michigan borders four of the five Great Lakes and depends on tourism to those beaches. Those lakes, which I noted in a previous Green Tip, are littered with twenty two million pounds of plastic debris each year. Michigan has committed to making the problem worse.

