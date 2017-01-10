Hats off to a Northeast Portland ecodistrict that has kicked off a plan to become a net-zero waste community. Last fall, the Lloyd EcoDistrict started a nine-month process to look for ways to reduce waste. Once that’s complete, they’ll begin a five-year effort to increase the district’s recycling rate and by 2035, they aim to be a net-zero waste community. It’s an ambitious goal especially considering that development within the district is expected to triple by 2035. Included in the ecodistrict are the Portland Trail Blazers, the Moda Center, the Oregon Convention Center, Lloyd Center Mall and Veterans Memorial Coliseum, many of them were already committed to reducing waste.

