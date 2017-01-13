Keep your car running smoothly in winter

Some of you may have noticed that you’re normally high-mileage car hasn’t been so high-mileage lately. Cold weather puts a little added strain on your car and that can impact gas mileage, but here are a few things to check out to help get back on track. Check your battery and make sure it’s healthy. They work extra hard in the winter. Next, check your tire pressure. When the temperature drops, your tire pressure will drop and your overall fuel efficiency can be affected by being off as little as three pounds. It’s also common for people to let their cars idle longer than usual to warm up the engine and clean the ice from their windows. New vehicles don’t require idling to warm up the engines, they’re good to go when you start the engine.

