Jack Johnson’s “Smog of the Sea”

The Smog of the Sea” is a new short film that documents a week-long expedition that Musician Jack Johnson and other citizen scientists took through Sargasso Sea in the North Atlantic. The film explores the huge problem of plastic pollution in the ocean. What they found was not a giant floating plastic garbage patch, but rather a plastic smog of small particles that sea creatures are eating. They used a trawl to get an idea of how much plastic was on the surface and found everything from thin nylon rope threads to bottle caps and shopping bags. The soundtrack features original music from Jack Johnson and the film is available to stream online for a limited time.

