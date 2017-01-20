House plants that clean the air

Three decades ago, NASA and the Associated Landscape Contractors of America studied houseplants to see if they could purify the air in space facilities. They found that a number of plants filter out VOCs, and studies since that time have confirmed their findings. Lucky for us, these plants are easy to grow too. Aloe is great because it helps clear the air of formaldehyde and the gel inside helps to heal cuts and burns. The spider plant is a pet-safe plant that battles formaldehyde, carbon monoxide and other toxins. It’s also hard to kill. I just added the snake plant to my house. It thrives in low light and humid conditions, so it’s good for the bathroom.

