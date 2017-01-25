Help curb the flood of e-waste in Asia

America, we have a problem. We love our electronics too much and we’re replacing them at a rapid pace. A United Nations University study shows e-waste rising to dangerous levels in Asian countries. The amount of e-waste in Asia has grown by 63 percent in the last five years. Our e-waste is more often than not, shipped to China where it may or may not be disposed of properly. It’s not uncommon to find electronics burned in the open, creating toxic fumes that spread through communities. Illegal dumping is causing harmful materials to leach into the soil and water supply. We can do our part by repairing instead of replacing our electronics and in Oregon, recycling responsibly through the Oregon E-Cycles program.

http://www.treehugger.com/gadgets/e-waste-increasing-quickly-asia.html

DEQ web page re: Oregon E-Cycles program: http://www.deq.state.or.us/lq/ecycle/

or call Metro for a recycler near you: 503-234-3000