Grow organic on the cheap

I’ve had a vegetable garden for over 10 years. It started out as a way to get my oldest interested in different foods but it’s evolved into a way to feed our family and save money, while eating organic. Last week I mentioned the latest report by EWG on pesticides in conventionally grown produce, but buying organic produce can add up. So here are some ways to save money while growing your own. First, pick the right veggies for your climate and plant what you like to eat. Starting from seeds helps your bottom line, but I make a few exceptions. Plants like tomatoes and peppers require more planning and need to be started indoors. Container gardening is easier than building raised beds and the containers don’t have to be fancy.

