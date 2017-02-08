You broke a CFL. What do you do?

Occasionally I answer a call at Metro from someone who has broken a compact fluorescent light bulb and they’re worried about the clean up. CFLs and tubes contain small amounts of mercury, which is why, when they burn out, they’re disposed of as hazardous waste. So if you break one, don’t freak out. First, clear out the room of other people and pets, and open a window or door for at least 5 minutes. You’ll want to grab stiff paper or cardboard, sticky tape, damp towels and an airtight container. You don’t want to vacuum it up. That may spread the mercury. I’ve got the rest of the steps at our website.

Call Metro to find a place to take care of CFLs and other hazardous waste: 503-234-3000

http://earth911.com/home-garden/broken-cfl-clean-up/